So Much Love

Phoebe Waller-Bridge may have beat out Rachel Brosnahan for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series but at the Amazon party, the two embraced! Waller-Bridge told Us Weekly on the carpet that Fleabag has been “a crazy kind of rocket journey.” Plus, she wasn’t sure where she was going to put her Emmy. As for what she’d be doing after the parties, she quipped, “Nothing like sleep!”