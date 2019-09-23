Emmys Emmys 2019: Inside All of the Star-Studded Afterparties By Emily Longeretta September 23, 2019 Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 31 32 / 31 The End Following Game of Thrones‘ big win, writer George R. R. Martin raised a glass at Governors Ball. Back to top More News Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Achievement in Costuming Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News