Pics

Inside the Emmys 2019: Photos From the Audience, Backstage and More!

By
Jon Hamm and Taraji P. Henson Inside Emmys 2019
 Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
39
40 / 39

‘Mad Men’ Meets ‘Empire’

Jon Hamm and Taraji P. Henson snapped a selfie inside the Lindt chocolate lounge.

Back to top