Friends ’Til the End

6:27 p.m.: Before Michelle Williams won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for Fosse/Verdon, she gripped Busy Philipps’ hand. Philipps rubbed Williams’ hand in circular motions to try and calm her and then screamed when her BFF won. She fought back tears but started sobbing with her hands in her face once Williams went on stage. Philipps screamed out loud several times during Williams’ speech and looked like her No. 1 fan.