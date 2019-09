Making Plans

7:51 p.m.: Billy Porter hugged Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk while holding his Emmy and asked, “Are we going to have a drink tonight at the FX party?” Murphy patted his back and said, “Governors Ball first.” Porter replied, “Governors Ball first, got it.” Sterling K. Brown then approached Porter, gave him a big hug and said, “You did it, brother!” The This Is Us star had tears in his eyes.