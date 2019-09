Surprised by the Snub

7:27 p.m.: Game of Thrones’ Iain Glen, Isaac Hempstead Wright and John Bradley stood in a tight-knit circle and whispered after Ozark’s Julia Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. (Two of their costars, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Headey, were nominated in the same category.) Glen shrugged his shoulders and said, “Well, she’s good.”