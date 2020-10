Better Call Saul

The Breaking Bad spinoff series follows the evolution of con artist Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) from respectable attorney to his criminal lawyer alter ego, Saul Goodman. The Outstanding Drama nominated show features plenty of familiar faces from Breaking Bad, including Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) who received an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Better Call Saul is now streaming on Netflix.