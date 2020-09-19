Schitts Creek

The popular sitcom — which became a cult favorite during its six-season run — followed Johnny Rose and his family after they find themselves broke and are forced to leave their pampered lives. The family starts over in a small town called Schitt’s Creek, a town they bought years earlier as a joke. Schitt’s Creek gained critical acclaim for its outstanding cast including Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Catherine O’Hara, who all received Emmy nominations. Schitt’s Creek is now streaming on Netflix.