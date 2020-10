Regina King

“It’s amazing that it’s a new conversation, right? It’s amazing that the conversations we’re having right now are still being received as new conversations,” the Watchmen star said of Black Lives Matter on E!’s Live From the Red Carpet. “But I am one to believe that it’s better to look at an old conversation as new — and have the conversation and actually have some transformative change as a result — than to not have the conversation at all.”