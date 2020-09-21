Emmys

Celebs Support Black Lives Matter, Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor at Emmys 2020

Sterling K Brown BLM Shirt Emmys 2020
Sterling K. Brown

The This Is Us star wore a Black Lives Matter tee while sitting on a couch next to Anthony Anderson.

