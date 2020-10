Emmys 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”

Peter Morgan, The Crown, “Aberfan”

Miki Johnson, Ozark, “Fire Pink”

Chris Mundy, Ozark, “All In”

John Shiban, Ozark, “Boss Fight”

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown, “Aberfan”

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, “The Interview”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, “Prisoners Of War”

Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears”

Andrij Parekh, Succession, “Hunting”

Alik Sakharov, Ozark, “Fire Pink”

Ben Semanoff, Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”