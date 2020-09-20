Emmys 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite”

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, “Collaboration”

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, “On The Run”

Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, “Ghosts”

Tony McNamara, The Great, “The Great”

Michael Shur, The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”James Burrows, Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy” (NBC)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (Pop TV)

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, “Finale Part 2” (ABC)

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio” (Prime Video)

Matt Shakman, The Great, “The Great Pilot” (Hulu)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov” (Hulu)