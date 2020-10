Emmys 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, “Shirley”

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People, “Episode 3”

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, “Episode 1” Anna Winger, Unorthodox, “Part 1”

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, “Episode 5” Steph Green, Watchmen, “Little Fear Of Lightning”

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, “Find A Way”

Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Maria Schrader, Unorthodox