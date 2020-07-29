Emmys

Emmys 2020: Dress Code, Host and Everything We Know About the Virtual Award Show

By
Emmys 2020 virtual
 Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
4
1 / 4
Podcasts Promo
LTG

Date

The show will air on ABC Sunday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Back to top