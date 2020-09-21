Emmys Mariah Carey, James Corden and More Stars Celebrate Schitt’s Creek’s Emmys 2020 Wins By Nicholas Hautman September 21, 2020 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 7 7 / 7 Chelsea Peretti “Living genius,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star tweeted alongside a GIF of O’Hara’s character, Moira. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News