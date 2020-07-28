Betty Gilpin

The Glow star joked about her coronavirus quarantine lifestyle after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. “To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can’t stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad,” she said in a statement on Tuesday. “In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps. Until today, apparently here in the apocalypse, these skills were about as meaningful as a worm’s hymn in a canyon.”

Gilpin continued: “I’d like to thank the cast and crew, and the Academy, and seasonal depression, and honestly Nathan Lane, and before this nomination phoenixes me out of mediocrity and I explode into ribbons just real quick the cops who killed Breonna Taylor still have not been arrested.”