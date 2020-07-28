‘Queer Eye’ Cast

Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski all celebrated their show’s seven total nominations, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. “Congrats to the crew, the executives, and to my brothers!!! So humbled & thankful! We did it! Emmy Nominated Host!!!!!!!!!!!!” Brown wrote via Instagram. Van Ness noted in an Instagram of his own, “So excited 💗🏳️‍🌈💗 The five of us have never received an Emmy nomination for Queer Eye, to be recognized by our peers & the Television Academy feels really really amazing 😻.”