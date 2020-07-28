Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star was filled with joy after being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the third year in a row. “I’m grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family,” Brosnahan said in a statement on Tuesday. “I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!”