Robin Thede

The creator and star of A Black Lady Sketch Show gushed over her team after the series was honored with an Outstanding Variety Sketch Series nomination. “LOOK WHAT BLACK WOMEN DID!” she tweeted on Tuesday. “Thank you to my genius writers, incredible cast @ashleyn1cole @quintabrunson @GabrielleDennis & stellar crew! And @ImAngelaBassett!!! And @dimedavis is an Emmy nominee for directing! History in the making!” In a separate post, she thanked fellow nominee Issa Rae, “who is the truest example of not only hard work, vision and talent, but also unflinching sisterhood. Now I’m crying. SEE YOU AT THE EMMYS.”