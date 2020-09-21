Zendaya’s Costars Go Wild Over Her ‘Euphoria’ Win at the 2020 Emmy Awards

Val Chmerkovskiy

Chmerkovsiy, who was partnered with Zendaya during season 16 of Dancing With the Stars, posted a video of the pair dancing together in 2013.

“Proud of this Emmy winning superstar @zendaya,” the pro, 34, began. “Nearly 8 years ago I got the pleasure to teach a brilliant young woman how to ballroom dance on @dancingabc .. After giving it every ounce of our effort we came in second. Devastated by the loss I remember telling her that one day you’ll be winning an Oscar and part of the reason why will be this feeling of defeat you feel right now. A few L’s will teach you lifelong lessons you’ll turn into dubs real soon. It was definitely not said this eloquently nor sound remotely as cool, and it isn’t an Oscar yet, but I always knew you were special. Our season on DWTS, and now your continued success since has brought me ridiculous amount of joy. I’m so proud of you Z! Youngest ever winner of an Emmy for a leading role. You’re a superstar, and always have been! Love you fam to many more wins in your life.”