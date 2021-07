Kathryn Hahn

The Mrs. Fletcher star was so good as the very bad witch, Agatha Harkness. She’s up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie against Hamilton‘s Phillipa Soo and Renée Elise Goldsberry as well as Mare of Easttown‘s Jean Smart and Julianne Nicholson and The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram.