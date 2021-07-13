WandaVision’s Emmy Nominations

The wacky show, designed as a tribute to sitcoms since the beginning of television, is up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series against HBO’s The Mare of Easttown, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad and HBO’s I May Destroy You. The WandaVision Emmy nods also include:

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Directing for a Limited o Anthology Series or Movie (two episodes)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Period and or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (three episodes)