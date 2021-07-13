WandaVision’s Emmy Nominations
The wacky show, designed as a tribute to sitcoms since the beginning of television, is up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series against HBO’s The Mare of Easttown, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Prime Video’s The Underground Railroad and HBO’s I May Destroy You. The WandaVision Emmy nods also include:
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Outstanding Directing for a Limited o Anthology Series or Movie (two episodes)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Outstanding Main Title Design
Outstanding Period and or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Outstanding Music Supervision
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (three episodes)