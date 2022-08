Who’s Nominated?

Succession isn’t the only show that racked up a ton of nods. Ted Lasso and The White Lotus both earned 20 each, while Hacks and Only Murders in the Building got 17 each. Netflix’s runaway hit Squid Game earned 14 nods, including acting nominations for Lee Jung-jae, O Yeong-su, Park Hae-soo and HoYeon Jung. Other acting nominees include Donald Glover, Jason Sudeikis, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Paulson and Sandra Oh.