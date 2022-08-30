Emmy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About the Host, Nominees and More

Who’s Winning the Governors Award?

The Governors Award “honors an individual, company or organization that has made a profound, transformational and long-lasting contribution to the arts and/or science of television,” and this year’s winner is the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. The Thelma & Louise actress founded the nonprofit research organization in 2004 to compile statistics about the representation of women in film and TV.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award from the Board of Governors in recognition of our work,” Davis said in a statement after the award was announced. “We know that in many sectors of our society true gender equality may take many years to achieve, but there’s one space where parity can be reached virtually overnight: on screen.”