Andie MacDowell, ‘Maid’

Many expected MacDowell to earn her first Emmy nomination after portraying Paula Langley on the Netflix series alongside real-life daughter Margaret Qualley. While her daughter received an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for the project, MacDowell was snubbed.

The 74th Emmy Awards air on NBC Monday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET and is also available to stream on Peacock.