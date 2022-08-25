Amanda Seyfried — ‘The Dropout’

Nominated for her portrayal of Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, the Mean Girls actress expressed her gratitude in a statement.

“You never know if people are going to watch what you make so the entire experience of making a movie or show exists in its own creative and crazy bubble. The Dropout was the most intense and surprisingly fun time and for it to be appreciated in this way sweetens the whole experience for me. I love celebrating this show and the brilliant people involved. I’m super happy right now,” she said.