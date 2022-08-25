Bob Odenkirk — ‘Better Call Saul’

The Better Call Saul star is no stranger to recognition from the Television Academy with a total of 18 nominations and two wins to his name. However, the honor means even more to him this time around.

“I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I’ve been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of the camera and behind in a momentous year,” the Breaking Bad alum said in a statement.