Jeremy Strong — ‘Succession’

The Succession star is nominated for the second time for his portrayal of Kendall Roy.

“I am deeply honored to be nominated alongside such brilliant and inspired work. It is the role of a lifetime and an immeasurable gift to be part of making this show. I am so proud of my fellow ensemble members and the whole Succession family. A wholehearted congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. And as we are in the midst of filming season 4 right now, I’ll just say this: Dad – It’s On,” he said in a statement.