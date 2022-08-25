Kaitlyn Dever — ‘Dopesick’

Dever celebrated her first Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Betsy Mallum in the Hulu miniseries.

“I’m beaming with pride and profound appreciation for Danny Strong and Hulu, who had the determination and fearlessness to bring this story to life. Dopesick deeply enriched my personal and professional life and I will be forever grateful to have been given the unique experience to play a part in exposing the tragedy of the opioid crisis in America. Playing Betsy may be the single most rewarding and heartbreaking experience of my career thus far,” the Booksmart star wrote.