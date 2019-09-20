Pics Jennifer Aniston, William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman and More Throwback Photos of Celebrities on the Emmys Red Carpet By Sarah Hearon September 20, 2019 Stewart Cook/Shutterstock 10 11 / 10 Alison Janney The Mom star took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for The West Wing in 2002. Back to top More News What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101 Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News