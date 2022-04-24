'Empire Records' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Anthony LaPaglia

The Australia native played Joe, the manager at Empire Records who also acted as a father figure to his young employees. He later appeared in films including The House of Mirth, Autumn in New York, Analyze That, Annabelle: Creation and Road to Perdition. In 2004, he won a Golden Globe for his performance in the CBS crime drama Without a Trace.

LaPaglia shares daughter Bridget with ex-wife Gia Carides, whom he divorced in 2015. He has been married to Alexandra Hinkel since 2018.