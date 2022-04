Coyote Shivers

Shivers played Berko, the love interest of Deb and the guitarist who memorably performed “Sugar High” at the end of the movie. He only starred in a handful of films after Empire Records, instead pursuing a career as a musician.

The Canada-born actor was married to Buell from 1992 to 1999. In 2000, he married Pauley Perrette. After the duo’s messy 2004 split, Shivers was married to Mayra Dias Gomes from 2010 to 2018.