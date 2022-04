Debi Mazar

The New York City native, who is a longtime friend of Madonna, played Rex’s assistant Jane. She went on to rack up film and TV credits including House on Haunted Hill, Be Cool, Lovelace, Wonder Wheel, CSI: Miami and Katy Keene. In 2009, she competed on season 9 of Dancing With the Stars, coming in 12th place. From 2015 to 2021, she played Maggie Amato on Younger.

Mazar has been married to Gabriele Corcos since 2002. The pair share daughters Giulia and Evelina.