'Empire Records' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ethan Embry

Embry played Mark, the hapless but lovable clerk who dreamed of starting a band called Marc. He reunited with Tyler in That Thing You Do! and later appeared in Can’t Hardly Wait, Vegas Vacation, Sweet Home Alabama, Eagle and First Man. His TV credits include CSI: Miami, The Walking Dead, Sneaky Pete and Grace and Frankie.

The White Squall actor shares son Cogeian Sky with ex-wife Amelinda Smith, whom he divorced in 2002. Embry married Sunny Mabrey in July 2005. The duo divorced in 2012, but they later reconciled and remarried in June 2015.