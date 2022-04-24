'Empire Records' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Liv Tyler

Tyler played Corey, the overachieving, college-bound object of A.J.’s affection. Her career took off soon after Empire Records when she landed roles in That Thing You Do!, Inventing the Abbotts and Armageddon (featuring a theme song by her dad Steven Tyler‘s band Aerosmith). In 2001, she began playing Arwen in Peter Jackson‘s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. She has also appeared in The Incredible Hulk, Harlots, Ad Astra and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Tyler dated her Inventing the Abbotts costar Joaquin Phoenix from 1995 to 1998. From 2003 to 2008, she was married to Royston Langdon. The duo welcomed son Milo in December 2004. The Gunpowder alum dated sports agent David Gardner from 2014 to 2021. The duo share son Sailor, born in 2015, and daughter Lula, born in 2016.