Maxwell Caulfield

The Grease 2 actor played Rex Manning, who got kicked out of the store after sleeping with Gina. His film and TV credits include Modern Family, NCIS, American Horror Story and Divine Lovers. In 2022, he played Penthouse founder Bob Guccione in Pam & Tommy.

Caulfield has been married to Juliet Mills since 1980. Hayley Mills, who starred in the original version of The Parent Trap, is his sister-in-law.