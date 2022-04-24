'Empire Records' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Renée Zellweger

In one of her earliest roles, Zellweger played Gina, who was BFFs with Corey. After Empire Records, she went on to star in movies including Jerry Maguire, One True Thing and Nurse Betty. She earned her first Oscar nomination in 2002 for her Bridget Jones’s Diary role, which she reprised in two sequels. She later won two Oscars: for 2003’s Cold Mountain and 2019’s Judy. In 2022, she made the transition to TV with NBC’s crime drama The Thing About Pam.

Zellweger briefly dated her costar Cochrane while filming Empire Records. The Miss Potter actress was later engaged to Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000. She wed Kenny Chesney in May 2005, but the marriage was annulled four months later. The BAFTA winner has also been linked to Bradley Cooper and Doyle Bramhall II. In June 2021, she began dating Ant Anstead.