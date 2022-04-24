'Empire Records' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Robin Tunney

The Encino Man actress appeared as Deb, who famously shaved her head in the store’s bathroom sink. Tunney went on to star in another seminal ’90s teen movie, The Craft, before racking up credits in films and TV series including Vertical Limit, Hollywoodland, Horse Girl, Prison Break and The Mentalist.

From 1997 to 2006, Tunney was married to Bob Gosse, whom she met while working on Niagara, Niagara. She shares son Oscar and daughter Colette with fiancé Nicky Marmet, to whom she got engaged in 2012.