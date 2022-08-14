Adrian Grenier

Grenier didn’t just need to embody his character Vincent Chase for this lead role — he needed to embody Mark Wahlberg himself. This Wahlberg-inspired protagonist from Queens was a good-looking actor who’s supposed to be above average at what he does. Vince loves women but is mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically incapable of attending any kind of social event without his boys.

Entourage is likely Grenier’s best-known role, but he has branched out since with roles in Trash Fire, Marauders and A Christmas Love Story. He also starred in Devil Wears Prada and Drive Me Crazy. After a decade without acting in a television series, Grenier joined Netflix’s Clickbait series in 2021.

Grenier began dating Jordan Roemmele in 2017 before they tied the knot in June 2022.