Debi Mazar

Shauna Roberts, Vince’s publicist, tells him that she is his West Coast mother — albeit one with quite the potty mouth — and the talented Mazar brings the sassy character to life.

The New York native, who rose to fame as a backup dancer for Madonna, has also acted in Jungle Fever, L.A. Law, Bullets Over Broadway, Empire Records, Batman Forever and The Pentaverate. Mazar has also guest-starred on more TV shows after Entourage wrapped before landing a series regular role on Younger. (The TV Land show eventually wrapped its seventh season in 2021.)

Mazar and husband Gabriele Corcos, whom she wed in 2002, opened the cafe Tuscan Gun in Brooklyn, which has since permanently closed. The Goodfellas actress and Corcos also share daughters Giulia and Evelina.