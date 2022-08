Emmanuelle Chriqui

Chriqui appears as Sloan McQuiewick, E’s main love interest throughout Entourage.

Chriqui had a long list of movie and TV show appearances before and after landing her role on the show. The Canada native currently stars as Lana Lang in The CW’s Superman and Lois. Her film credits also include Cosmic Dawn, The Knight Before Christmas, The Passage and Murder in the First.