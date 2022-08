Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler portrays herself on Entourage. The Sopranos alum has went on to act in Guys with Kids, Beef House and Big Sky.

The Mob Town actress married AJ Discala in 2003, but the pair divorced three years later. She eventually moved on with Cutter Dykstra, whom she wed in 2016. The married couple share sons Beau and Jack.