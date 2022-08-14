Jeremy Piven

Piven portrayed the role of Ari Gold, Vince’s aggressive agent with the mouth of a sailor.

This Emmy and Golden Globe winner had an immense resume leading up to Entourage and after the series wrapped. The New York native also appeared in Say Anything, Judgment Night, Ellen, Serendipity, Chasing Liberty, Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World and So Undercover. He also had series regular gigs on Mr. Selfridge and Wisdom of the Crowd.

Piven was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women in 2017, which he has since denied.

“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me,” the actor said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”