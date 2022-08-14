Jerry Ferrara

Ferrara comes on the scene in Entourage as Vince’s childhood friend, Salvatore Assante (a.k.a. Turtle). Turtle mostly operates as Vince’s driver after following his boy out to California. He grows into an entrepreneur as the show progresses.

Ferrara has since stirred up some buzz when he played Joe Proctor in the Starz series Power. The New York native also had featured roles in Think Like a Man, Dating & New York, Last Vegas and Club Life.

Though Ferrara is more domesticated than his character, Entourage’s business mindset did carry over as he helped open Fat Sal’s Deli, a sandwich shop in Hollywood.

The Think Like a Man Too star wed Breanne Racano in June 2017, with whom he shares two sons.