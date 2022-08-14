Kevin Connolly

In Entourage, Connolly played Eric “E” Murphy, who was Vince’s best friend and eventual manager.

Connolly has continued acting after Entourage. He starred in the CBS show Friends with Better Lives, however, it was canceled after the first season. He also appeared in Pitch, The Oath, The Ugly Truth, The Notebook and He’s Just Not That Into You. He also tried his hand at directing, helming John Travolta‘s Gotti.

The Dear Eleanor actor was first linked to Zulay Henao in 2019. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Kennedy, in June 2021.