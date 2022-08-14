Kevin Dillon

Every great group of friends has a nutcase. Dillon takes on the role while playing Vince’s crazy older half-brother, Johnny “Drama” Chase.

Dillon took his acting career seriously after Entourage. He kept steady work for the next 12 years after the TV show ended without any major breaks, appearing in various movies such as Hotel for Dogs, The Throwaways, A Day to Die and Reagan. He is set to star in the upcoming film American Metal, but a release date has yet to be announced.

The Hot Seat actor wed Jane Stuart in 2006 before they welcomed daughter Ava. Dillon and Stuart eventually split in 2017.