Perrey Reeves

Reeves plays Melissa Gold, otherwise known as Mrs. Ari, on the drama. After Entourage, she appeared in the 2017 series Famous In Love and in High Voltage, Plus One and Cosmic Sin. The Old School actress also plays Jennifer Bennet in the 2022 film Murder at Hollow Creek.

Reeves and her husband, Aaron Endress-Fox, welcomed daughter Phoenix in October 2017.