Alex Kingston

Kingston joined the cast as surgeon and physician Dr. Elizabeth Corday in 1997. She exited the series during season 11 in 2004 before returning for two episodes in the final season. The English actress then played Ellie Lagden on Hope Springs, Miranda Pond on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, River Song on Doctor Who, Dinah Lance on Arrow and Mary Foster on Shoot the Messenger. She appeared in Like Crazy, Macbeth, Happily Every After and Transference. She landed the role of Sarah Bishop in A Discovery of Witches in 2018. Kingston has been married three times: to Ralph Fiennes from 1993 to 1997, Florian Haertel from 1998 to 2010 and Jonathan Stamp, whom she wed in 2015. The actress shares daughter Salome with her second husband.