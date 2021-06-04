Anthony Edwards

Edwards played Dr. Mark Greene — who married Elizabeth Corday (Kingston) during season 7 — until season 8 in 2002. He later reprised his role for the 2008 episode “Heal Thyself” in flashback scenes. While appearing on ER, the actor also had roles in The Client, Playing by Heart, Northfork and Zodiac. He later starred in Big Sur, Consumed, Drew and Controversy, in addition to voicing Echo in Planes. The California native played Hank Galliston on Zero Hour before having a recurring role on Law & Order: True Crime and Designated Survivor. The Emmy winner is also a producer, working on Border Line, Temple Grandin and The Tricky Part. His directing credits include four episodes of ER, Charlie’s Ghost Story and My Dead Boyfriend. Edwards married Jeanine Lobell in 1994. The couple share four children: son Bailey, and daughters Esme, Wallis and Poppy.