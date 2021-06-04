Deezer D

Deezer D portrayed nurse Malik McGrath, who often brought the laughs to the ER throughout the 15 seasons. While on the show, he also starred in Bringing Down the House, Bones, The Way Back Home and In the Mix. The California native later appeared in the short Raven, Crowning Jules and Courting Mom and Dad. He also worked as a motivational speaker and hip hop artist. The actor died in January 2021 at the age of 55. He previously underwent open-heart surgery in 2009 and his family believes he died from a heart attack.